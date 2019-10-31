43 PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

LOOKING for a new home?



More than 40 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

47 Flinders Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

Described by the real estate agent as not one to look past - this West Gladstone property features three bedrooms, hard-wooden floors, and an open kitchen.

$238,000

7 Upper Piper Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

If you're looking for something that is grand-scale and luxurious- this four-bedroom, three-bathroom property might be the one for you.

$1,290,000

3 Albatross Close, South Gladstone, Qld 4680

The property features five large unique styled bedrooms, a separate theatre room, as well as two modern bathrooms and two car spaces. It will go to auction.

For Auction

