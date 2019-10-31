Menu
7 Upper Piper Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680. Picture: The Williams Team, realestate.com.au
7 Upper Piper Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680. Picture: The Williams Team, realestate.com.au
News

43 PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

Eilish Massie
31st Oct 2019 3:42 PM
LOOKING for a new home?

More than 40 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

47 Flinders Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

Described by the real estate agent as not one to look past - this West Gladstone property features three bedrooms, hard-wooden floors, and an open kitchen.

 

$238,000

 

47 Flinders Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker, realestate.com.au
7 Upper Piper Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

If you're looking for something that is grand-scale and luxurious- this four-bedroom, three-bathroom property might be the one for you.

$1,290,000

 

7 Upper Piper Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680. Picture: The Williams Team, realestate.com.au
3 Albatross Close, South Gladstone, Qld 4680

The property features five large unique styled bedrooms, a separate theatre room, as well as two modern bathrooms and two car spaces. It will go to auction.

For Auction

 

 

3 Albatross Close South Gladstone Qld 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
Gladstone Observer

