11 Fitzroy Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680
11 Fitzroy Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680
News

OPEN HOMES: 15 properties to inspect this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 8:00 AM
IN THE market?

15 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

 

8 Atholl Court, Kin Kora, Qld 4680

This Kin Kora property features three big bedrooms, and room to fit a boat, camper and trailer. It is listed at $265,000

 

8 Atholl Court, Kin Kora, Qld 4680
8 Atholl Court, Kin Kora, Qld 4680

 

7 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden Qld 4680

This Glen Eden property is a short 10 minute drive from the CBD, schools and shops. The spacious four bedroom, three bathroom home rests on a neat 600sm of land.

For Auction

 

7 Wentworth Place Glen Eden Qld 4680
7 Wentworth Place Glen Eden Qld 4680

11 Fitzroy Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680

This massive home comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a double garage room for four cars. It is listed at $645,000.

11 Fitzroy Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680
11 Fitzroy Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680
open homes gladstone open homes list and map
Gladstone Observer

