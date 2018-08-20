OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Cafe culture brewing with three new cafes

HOT SHOT: Barista extraordinaire Sam Lintern has unveiled his cafe and is excited to show Gladstonites new flavours.

HOT SHOT: Barista extraordinaire Sam Lintern has unveiled his cafe and is excited to show Gladstonites new flavours. Facebook

GLADSTONE residents are waking up and smelling the coffee with three new cafes opening their doors this month.

The town is coming alive with a cafe culture after the cafes sprang up almost overnight.

The Coffee Window in South Gladstone, Kin Coffee Co in New Auckland and Boy Espresso on Tank St are giving the town a caffeine boost and residents are lapping it up.

Fun spaces, worlds of different coffee flavours and a suburban location have created the perfect brew for barista Sam Lintern's Kin Coffee Co.

Boy Espresso Bar put a funky spin to Tank St Facebook

The 29-year-old from Brisbane only turned on the coffee machine two weeks ago but his coffee tasting sessions - cupping - are already fully booked.

"It's kind of serendipitous how it's all come together," Mr Lintern said.

Coffee extraordinaire Sam Lintern has just unveiled his new cafe and is excited to show Gladstonite's new flavours Sam Lintern

Inside Kin Coffee Co, pale varnished timber meets crisp white walls for a clean Scandinavian look.

"I just want to serve good coffee and give people a fresh start to their day," Mr Lintern said.

Kin Coffee Co makes a good brew

The coffee connoisseur, who has just returned from judging at the Fine Foods Festival in Hobart, said he wanted to expand Gladstone's coffee palate.

"I'm finding a lot of curious coffee drinkers and a handful of Brisbane expats who work here and are chasing a good brew," he said.

Coffee: Three new cafes have opened their doors this month including Boy Espresso Bar Facebook

Across the road from Gladstone South State School is Brenda Oglesby-Strong's coffee window designed with Gladstone mothers on the morning school run in mind.

"I drove past it so many times thinking it would be a wonderful spot for a cafe," Mrs Oglesby-Strong said.

Inspired by the quick service available from a coffee van, Mrs Oglesby-Strong said the window was a one-stop shop.

The Coffee Window at South Gladstone is ready to brew Facebook

"I wanted something less mobile but more stop-and-go," she said. "It's perfect for mums in the UGG boots.

"The good part about having all the new cafes, we're all spread out across town, so residents all have their own cafe."