Gladstone design and construction businesses learned how they could be part of a $600 million investment by Queensland Alumina Limited over the next five to six years.
News

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: $600m in projects up for grabs

Tegan Annett
16th Sep 2019 10:45 AM
THE BROAD scope of more than $600 million of projects during the next six years at Queensland Alumina Limited was revealed to Gladstone businesses last week.

The more than half-a-million dollar spend is an extension of Queensland Alumina Limited's $260 million five-year Environmental Improvement Strategy, announced earlier this year.

The work is part of the refinery's ongoing environmental assessment with the Department of Environment and Science.

The environmental program is 30 per cent of the total investment planned to improve and modernise the 52-year-old refinery.

With more than 165 projects planned throughout the upgrade, during the peak construction period over the next two years QAL will double its current contractor workforce, resulting in up to 500 contractors per day.

More than 30 businesses attended the information session, facilitated by Gladstone Engineering Alliance.

QAL acting general manager Pine Pienaar said the key to QAL being able to deliver this investment portfolio safely and on time was by engaging with local businesses and ensuring they are ready to take on the additional workload.

"We really want to resource the bulk of this work locally, using local businesses and their people, with the flow-on positive being that it will attract more permanent residents to our region and hopefully fill some empty houses," he said.

"There are over 165 projects involved across many disciplines; this is a huge workload and a great opportunity for both established businesses and small businesses wanting the opportunity to grow.

"The sheer amount of work means there will no doubt be some non-local resources sought, however we are hoping to see a lot of Gladstone businesses collaborate so that we can keep it as locally-supplied as possible."

Keep an eye on QAL's website for more information on the projects over the coming months.

Gladstone Observer

