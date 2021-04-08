OPEN: East Shores Maritime Museum opens its doors

After months of community anticipation, Gladstone's newest maritime museum officially opened its doors to the public on Good Friday.

The Gladstone Maritime History Society started relocating more than 1600 timeworn artefacts earlier this year from its existing building at Port Central, to its new waterfront location at East Shores.

It's all thanks to GPC's vision to provide recreational parkland facilities while paying homage to the region's maritime and industrial past.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC's award-winning East Shores Parklands would offer visitors and the community a unique experience.

"East Shores has become a destination in itself," Mr Walker said.

"Locals and visitors are drawn to our parklands for so many reasons, whether it's the cafe, microbrewery, barbecue facilities, basketball courts, the boot camp or even taking the kids to the water play park on the weekend.

"The museum is filled with stories from the shipwrecked Jenny Lind figurehead carved in 1847 that was found washed up in a cave near Keppel Island 40 years ago, to local legend Ernie Pitts who has been building amazing model ships for 55 years.

"We're delighted the Gladstone Maritime History Society is calling our world-class parklands home and we know Easter visitors and our community will be excited about the new addition."

President Lindsay Wassell said the relocation would not have been possible without the support from GPC.

"We're in the right spot to welcome in new visitors and of course inform and educate our community about the fascinating maritime history we have in this region," Mr Wassell said.

"It's thanks to our volunteers and of course GPC for helping us the entire way from relocating to renovating to opening our doors today."

The new location is also within arm's reach of the HMAS Gladstone at East Shores 1B, adding an extra feature to the award-winning parklands.

