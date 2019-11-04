Open day is chance to try a new culture

The Islamic Society of Gladstone open day as part of Multicultural Week. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

IT’S that time of year again where you can fully immerse yourself in a different culture.

The Annual Islamic Open Day aims to join people from all walks of life to promote a united and open-minded community.

President of the Islamic Society of Gladstone Mohammed Uddin says will be their first time at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens and there will be more stalls and activities compared to previous years.

“There’ll be a stall with Queensland Health, so that will be a stall for breast cancer screening facilities, there’ll also be different justice groups,” Mr Uddin said.

The open day will provide people with the opportunity to learn about the Islamic faith, and ask any burning questions people might have regarding the religion.

With more than 300 people expected to attend, Mr Uddin says the aim of the open day is to know your neighbour.



“Everybody has some question to ask the other person so they can come to the open day ask the questions and then we can know each other.”

“Whoever can come is more than welcome.

“Any religious group, any society,” Mr Uddin said.

A multicultural lunch, gift items, fashion bazaar, henna tattoos and paintings and children rides will also be available on the day.

Where: Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

When: Sunday November 10, 10am–1pm

How much: Free