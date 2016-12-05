30°
Deal could pull Curtis Island's LNG plants out of rut

Declan Cooley
| 5th Dec 2016 11:55 AM Updated: 12:35 PM
NEW DEAL: Oil market stabilises, allowing Curtis Island LNG plants to claw back some of the costs.
NEW DEAL: Oil market stabilises, allowing Curtis Island LNG plants to claw back some of the costs.

IT COULD take up to three months for gas companies on Curtis Island to see any real benefit from last week's OPEC deal, after the oil producing cartel agreed to cut production.

Brent crude prices have hit $US54 a barrel, which Energy Quest's founder and gas expert Dr Graeme Bethune said would "provide some insurance" to the gas giants operating on Curtis Island.

While Dr Bethune said the recent surge in the price of oil was nowhere near what expectations were when tens of billions of dollars were poured into the three plants on Curtis Island, the OPEC deal would help to "stabilise" the price of oil and stop it falling any lower.

"With the oil price around $US50-$55 a barrel the LNG producers in Gladstone can now start to cover operating costs and start doing the nice things like repaying capital and paying dividends," he said.

"But (LNG companies) should start to see the effects of the OPEC agreement in about three months.

"The problem with the price of oil getting down to $US40 a barrel is that they're covering operating costs but not meeting the capital costs of building the plants."

The total cost of building the three projects in Gladstone was slightly more than $US60 billion, with QCLNG, GLNG and APLNG spending $US20.4b, $18.5b and $24.7b, respectively.

Although Dr Bethune did not have data for all of the companies, he said APLNG needed the price of oil to be $US27 a barrel to "breakeven", $US32 a barrel to start reducing debt and could start generating cash for dividends at $US42 a barrel.

"So at about $US50 a barrel it's not as good as they hoped but they're able to operate ok," Dr Bethune said.

"This is good news for Gladstone and the LNG projects.

"Stable oil and LNG prices, even at lower levels will enable business plans to be tailored to the new normal."

Brent crude prices hit a 16 month high after the announcement was made to restrict oil production to 32.5 million barrels of oil per day, down by 1.2 million barrels per day.

