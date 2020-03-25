Menu
Irene Dudley and Annslie Stovell with the Anzac Display at the This N That Shop on Tank St
How op shop is still showing Anzac Day spirit

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Mar 2020 9:36 AM
ANZAC DAY services may be cancelled but that is not stopping a Tank St op shop from recognising the region's ­veterans.

Anglican This N That Shop volunteer Irene Dudley says this year's Anzac Day is even more important to ­commemorate.

"I'm pleased I got it up four weeks early, because people will think about it more especially this year when we're not going to have any services," she said.

All Anzac Day services have been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Australians are being urged to mark next month's Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveway for one minute's silence.

Although she is sad about the cancelled services, Ms Dudley will still show her ­respect for the dawn service.

"I'll be doing the walk down my driveway at 6 o'clock in the morning … I like to think I could hear a bugle somewhere," she said.

Ms Dudley said her window displays at the shop had made a few people smile.

"I've had people come in saying that it's so nice to see people that are open and people that are happy," she said.

"I'm glad we can do things to make things a bit chirpier around here."

The This N That op shop will continue to run until tighter restrictions are in place.

"We've just got to do the best we can … if we're allowed to stay open and we've got the volunteers we will stay open," Ms Dudley said.

