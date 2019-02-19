OP SCORES: Which Gladstone schools showed improvement

THREE Gladstone high schools have shown improvement, with an increased number of students achieving an OP between 1-5.

Trinity College showed the most improvement overall - going from no students achieving a high OP in 2017 to 11 per cent of OP eligible students last year. However, the school experienced a sharp decrease from 2016 to 2017 - where figures fell sharply from 40 per cent to zero per cent.

Tannum Sands State High School also showed improvement with a one percentage point increase from 2017 to 2018. This year, 17 per cent of OP eligible students were able to achieve a high result, compared to 16 per cent last year.

The trend of improvement has continued for the school since 2016, with a five per cent improvement between that year and 2017.

Toolooa State High School showed slight improvement - with 40 per cent of OP eligible students achieving a high result compared to 39 per cent last year.

Between 2016 and 2017, the same figure rose sharply from 18 per cent to 39 per cent - a 21 percentage point increase.

Unfortunately for the other high schools in the region, statistics showed a decrease in the number of students receiving a rank between 1-5.

Chanel College fell from 24 per cent of OP eligible students in 2017 to 11 per cent this year.

Gladstone State High School fell from 26 per cent in 2017 to 12 per cent this year.