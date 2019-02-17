Full list of OP scores for every Queensland school

The 2018 Year 12 Outcomes report, containing comprehensive results for every secondary school, has been released.

The 2018 Year 12 Outcomes report, containing comprehensive results for every secondary school, has been released.

QUEENSLAND'S top-performing schools for 2018 have been revealed, with stellar results across the state from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, to Rockhampton and Toogoolawah.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority has today released the 2018 Year 12 Outcomes report, containing comprehensive results for every secondary school.

In 2018 than 25,000 Queensland students obtained an Overall Position (OP) ranking, with 733 students receiving an OP1.

The Courier-Mail has crunched the numbers and can reveal the OP results for more than 370 schools across the state, including how many students received an OP 1-5, what percentage of OP students landed in the top bracket and how many of their Year 12 students obtained an OP.

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

HOW TO READ THIS TABLE

OP Students: Number of OP-eligible students at the school

% of class: Percent of Yr 12 students who received an OP

OP 1-5: Number of students who received an OP between 1 and 5

% of OP 1-5 Students: Percent of OP-eligible students to receive an OP between 1 and 5

*This table excludes schools with less than 10 OP-eligible students

*Data from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority Year 12 Outcomes 2018 report.