OP 1 student and international tennis star

HONOUR STUDENT: Ameliija Swaffer-Selff excelled in all subjects to achieve an OP1 in year 12.

WHETHER it's acing a serve or a test, 16 year-old Ameliija Swaffer-Selff from Moura has excelled on the tennis court and in the classroom.

Her latest achievement is attaining an OP 1 in her Queensland Certificate of Education after going down a very alternative education path to balance with her tennis commitments.

Now she has her eyes set on a four year athletic scholarship to study law and play tennis at the Austin Peay State University in the US, starting in August next year.

Always well ahead of the pack, Ms Swaffer-Selff was promoted from Year 2 to Year 4 and then four weeks into Year 9, she enrolled in Year 11 at Moura State High School.

She then completed Year 12 over two years (2018-2019) through Moura State High School and Distance Education while travelling Australia and overseas competing at international tennis tournaments.

"It's good to get the OP 1 as a reward for all the hours and years at school," Ms Swaffer-Selff said.

"Moura has been a good place to grow up and have that sense of community you don't get in other places.

"Boarding school was never an option with the balance of tennis and schooling and I'm glad I stayed in Moura."

Training with the Tennis Australia National Academy in Brisbane since she was 12, Ms Swaffer-Selff has had to show dedication and set time aside in Brisbane to also complete her high school studies.

"It's been difficult knowing when I get back to school from whatever tennis trip I do I had assessments and exams all week long to fit it in," Ms Swaffer-Selff said.

"And when I'm away on trips, finding the time to do school work instead of having fun with friends.

"That has been difficult to balance but I'm happy it all paid off."

COLLEGE BOUND: 16 year-old Ameliija Swaffer-Selff from Moura is off to the Austin Peay State University in the US on an athletic scholarship in 2020.

Ms Swaffer-Selff's mother Nicole couldn't be prouder of her daughter's achievements.

"She's worked very hard to achieved what she has," Mrs Swaffer-Selff said.

"She is extremely diligent to her school work and her tennis.

"She trained 15 hours a week on top of her academic requirements."

Identified as a special talent from a young age, teacher of 40 years at Moura State High School Norah Parsons has been a close mentor for Ms Swaffer-Selff when back in the classroom in Moura.

Mrs Parsons said that Moura State High School couldn't offer all the subjects Ms Swaffer-Selff needed to follow her Law career path.

"I've taught many OP1s but Ameliija is somewhere beyond any of those," Mrs Parsons said.

"She has a mind like a steel trap, if she's seen or been taught something its in her brain and she knows where to get it.

"She is an incredible achiever but she's grounded and humble, an amazing young woman."

Thrilled to be compete at top class international tournaments in the US, Ms Swaffer-Selff has spent some time with world number one Ash Barty in Brisbane who she sees as a personal hero.

"Often when I train in Brisbane she's there walking round, training and says hello to everyone," Ms Swaffer-Selff said.

"From her demeaned you wouldn't pick she's number one in the world but she is and she's really inspiring in that way."