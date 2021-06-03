OnlyFans star’s heart attack mid-striptease

An OnlyFans model suffered a heart attack mid-striptease after engaging in a dangerous fad that's been spreading on TikTok called "dry scooping," the Daily Star reports.

Briatney Portillo, a 20-year-old OnlyFans model, has reported that she was at her striptease job when she began sweating uncontrollably - the signs of a heart attack.

This mid-striptease heart attack on the part of the OnlyFans model was apparently brought on by her having swallowed a spoonful of dry workout powder before hitting the gym.

This practice of "dry scooping" is evocative of the dangerous fad from the early 2000s in which young people would pressure one another to swallow a teaspoon of cinnamon, sometimes with fatal results.

She told Buzzfeed that she had taken part in the "dry scooping" TikTok craze earlier that day, which saw her rushed to hospital in her bikini. The stunt involves ingesting protein powder before a gym workout which supposedly boosts the "energising" effects.

The star suffered a heart attack. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Shock claims about NSFW site OnlyFans

"After I took the pre-workout, I started to feel tingly and itchy all over my body, which wasn't a good feeling, but I googled it and it said that was a normal side effect," the OnlyFans model said of what led up to her having a heart attack during her striptease act.

"So I began to do my workout. I started to feel a heavy feeling in my chest and slight pain, but it wasn't too bad. I thought it was maybe anxiety or a bad panic attack, so I decided to just ignore it and push through my workout."

Before she went into the full-on heart attack during her striptease, the OnlyFans model said that her chest pain subsided and she went home from the gym suffering from nausea and light-headedness.

Daily Dot reports that Portillo then went to her job at a strip club.

Once she started changing for work, however, she again began experiencing symptoms.

As the OnlyFans model prepared for her striptease, her body prepared to suffer a heart attack.

"I started sweating a lot and was drenched even though I was wearing a bikini," she told Buzzfeed.

"Then my chest pain came back and this time it was more intense. The pain went to my back and to my left arm and my left arm went slightly limp, so I knew those were symptoms of a heart attack."

The OnlyFans star was treated in hospital. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: OnlyFans star making $25k per tweet

At that point, the OnlyFans model aborted her striptease and called an ambulance, reporting that she believed she was suffering a heart attack.

When Briatney was at the hospital, her nurses were reluctant to say she was having a heart attack due to her young age.

Nurses ran a battery of tests on the OnlyFans model after she left her striptease job for the hospital upon fearing she was having a heart attack.

They found that her troponin levels were high, indicating that while the OnlyFans model was doing her striptease, she was indeed likely having a heart attack.

After keeping her overnight, the physicians determined she had suffered a less damaging form of heart attack, known as an NSTEMI.

LadBible reports that Portillo was given the go-ahead to start exercising again within a few days of her hospitalisation.

Dr. Nicole Harkin, a cardiologist based in San Francisco, [said] that she was sceptical about some of the ingredients in pre-workout, which typically contains 'a massive amount of caffeine', artificial dyes, sweeteners and emulsifiers. "Taking such a large amount at once could certainly be detrimental to the body, by increasing the heart rate and blood pressure acutely," she said, adding that we often have 'no idea' what is in pre-workout supplements, as they are not regulated.

This article originally appeared on Knewz and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as OnlyFans star's heart attack mid-striptease