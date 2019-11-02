Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This kangaroo allegedly hit a car and went through a man's windscreen, ending up inside the car, just outside of Middlemount in Queensland. Picture: Facebook
This kangaroo allegedly hit a car and went through a man's windscreen, ending up inside the car, just outside of Middlemount in Queensland. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

Only in Australia: “There’s a f---ing kangaroo in my car”

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
2nd Nov 2019 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOTH a kangaroo and driver of a car are lucky to be alive after the roo smashed through the windscreen and ended up inside the vehicle in Central Queensland.

Photos of the kangaroo peeking out through a shattered windscreen and posted to Facebook by Courtney Hodges late Friday have gone viral overnight.

Mrs Hodges, 37, said a friend of hers was involved in the crash, which happened on Dysart-Middlemount Rd, Middlemount, in mid-September.

"The roo was just in mid-jump (as he was) driving and landed straight in the middle of the windscreen," Mrs Hodges wrote on Facebook.

"Still in his car he has pulled over, got out and took these pictures (sic).

"Driver was fine, just a bump on his head but took a long time to get the kangaroo out."

One of the photos shows a thong on the outside of the car, near the kangaroo who is inside the front of the car.

 

 

This kangaroo allegedly hit a car and went through a man's windscreen, ending up inside the car, just outside of Middlemount in Queensland. Picture: Facebook
This kangaroo allegedly hit a car and went through a man's windscreen, ending up inside the car, just outside of Middlemount in Queensland. Picture: Facebook

 

The roo finally got out of the car after firefighters sprayed it with water. Picture: Facebook
The roo finally got out of the car after firefighters sprayed it with water. Picture: Facebook

Mrs Hodges said her friend, who did not want to be named, had thrown the thong at the roo, in the hope it would leave the car.

"The thong didn't work," she wrote.

"Simple story for how crazy it is. He rang his wife "love there is a f---ing kangaroo in my car (sic)."

Tegan Jones, who commented on Ms Hodge's post, said the kangaroo hopped back into the bush after "a little water spray from the firefighters."

Mrs Hodges said she posted the photos late Friday with permission of the owners who do not have Facebook.

"I can't stop looking at (the photos)," she said.

"Blows me away. I can't believe no one was hurt."

More Stories

car editors picks kangaroo offbeat windscreen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Algae blooms in region but Awoonga is OK

        premium_icon Algae blooms in region but Awoonga is OK

        News Blue-green algae on the rise in region but levels at Lake Awoonga have not changed.

        Little things go a long way at Gladstone Quota Club

        premium_icon Little things go a long way at Gladstone Quota Club

        News An Auckland St business was more than happy to help Quota Club of Gladstone’s...

        ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        premium_icon ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        News Emigrating from Africa to Australia wasn’t easy, but welcoming community made it...

        Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        premium_icon Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        News THREE Gladstone schools are among the 195 Queensland Catholic Schools expected to...