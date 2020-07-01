Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lexi Leslie and Ruby Tuesday at Bluesfest 2016. Photo by Luke Marsden.
Lexi Leslie and Ruby Tuesday at Bluesfest 2016. Photo by Luke Marsden.
News

Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

Javier Encalada
30th Jun 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 1st Jul 2020 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EARLY bird tickets for Bluesfest 2021 are now on sale.

The discounted tickets will be on sale for a week.

Bluesfest Byron Bay organisers explained the state government will allow Bluesfest to host 7500 people seated.

"It is envisaged this figure will increase as restrictions are gradually lifted between now and next April," the statement explained.

"Bluesfest has made it clear to its patrons that there is no risk in buying tickets as all money will be securely held in a locked account should the unlikely need to refund become a necessity."

Festival director Peter Noble called music lovers to support live music via this event.

"What I can say is while we don't know what the future holds for the greater music industry you can be assured we here at Bluesfest are fully committed to presenting an outstanding event in accordance with government regulations," he said.

The first artist announcement for next year's event will be unveiled on July 8.

For more details visit Bluesfest Byron Bay's website.

More Stories

bluesfest2021 bluesfest byron bay byron bay northern rivers music festivals whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

        premium_icon Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

        Crime The court heard the breach was “out of frustration.”

        EXPLAINED: Step inside nation’s biggest oil recycling plant

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Step inside nation’s biggest oil recycling plant

        News 'The facility collects waste oil from all over the country'

        Major family precinct project passes another milestone

        premium_icon Major family precinct project passes another milestone

        News The site recently passed another construction milestone.

        Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

        premium_icon Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

        Crime The 44-year-old will never forget his special day