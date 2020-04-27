Online enrolments jump 300 per cent

CQUniversity Centre for Professional Development has seen a huge increase in enrolments

CQUniversity Centre for Professional Development has seen a huge increase in enrolments

DETERMINED job seekers and proactive employers are making the most of their free time during Covid-19 as record numbers of students access CQUniversity short courses online.

The university’s Centre for Professional Development has seen a 300 per cent jump in course enrolments over the past month, and offers more than 250 short courses and micro-credentials.

Centre manager Deb Friel said new students wanted to develop a diverse range of skills.

Specialist courses across health, community services, business, and more support professionals looking to grow their expertise, but also help entry-level job seekers.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest in our Work Ready Skills course, which walks students through understanding job ads, writing resumes and cover letters, and developing interview skills,” Ms Friel said.

The four-hour course costs $90, and is ideal for school leavers, or people with limited work experience.

“We understand it’s a really overwhelming time for young people, especially as they’re not able to connect with traditional job preparation like work experience, or vocational programs through their schools,” Ms Friel said.

“Our Work Ready Skills course is a great start to help understand their current abilities, and growing confidence to approach their career.”

Ms Friel said CQUni had always been the university of choice for some of Australia’s most isolated students, and now with so many Australians in isolation, the university was ahead of the game in providing a quality online student experience.

The university is also sharing its expertise in online teaching, making its Converting On Campus to Online education course free for educators across Australia.

The six-hour course has already been accessed by educators from all over Australia, and is still available for teachers to help grow their online delivery skills.

For more information, visit cpd.cqu.edu.au.