Online campaign aims to keep our young women safe

ALL FOR TOYAH: Local models Elizabeth Mary and Amy Jayne participated in the shoots with sunflowers. Matahari photography

THE tragic murder of Toyah Cordingley has prompted a group of Gladstone models to start a discussion around young women's safety.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, disappeared on October 21 while walking her dog on Wangetti Beach about 40km north of Cairns.

Elite Avenue Gladstone modelling agency director Louisa Bradley said the incident prompted the start of a photographic social media campaign featuring the agency's models and highlighting the symbol of the sunflower which was "symbolic of the nationwide search for Toyah's murderer”.

ALL FOR TOYAH: Local model Emily Gleeson participated in the shoots with sunflowers. Mike Richards GLA080119SMDA

She hoped the local campaign, still in its early days, would spark a conversation around the issue of women's safety, one that "really hit home”.

"Training young ladies who were Toyah's exact age... along with being a mother of two daughters myself, I cannot begin to imagine what Toyah's family is feeling. I also frequented Wangetti Beach years ago as a young woman,” she said.

"Safety is paramount and hopefully this campaign resonates not only with my young team but also with the general public to be well aware of their surroundings at all times.”

Leaonie Gleeson, mother of Elite Avenue Gladstone's young safety ambassador Emily Gleeson, said mothers needed to "always highlight the importance of keeping safe in groups”.

