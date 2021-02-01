ONJ’s COVID jab verdict as daughter denies ‘anti-vax’ talk

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has denied being an anti-vaxxer but questioned the content of most vaccines.

Lattanzi has been called out on Instagram for sharing information slamming vaccines, masks and lockdowns.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines," Lattanzi, who was on last year's Dancing With the Stars, told News Corp.

"I've watched natural medicine heal my mother and make her feel vibrant and healthy with stage four cancer, I wouldn't even say she has stage four (anymore).

"To me real medicine is what comes from the earth. I think people trust vaccines because the doctor says it is safe, I used to.

Chloe Lattanzi and mother Olivia Newton-John. Pic: Michelle Day

"But now I've done research into things I don't believe that to be the case. I understand why we have vaccines but I think people should research what's in them. I'm not an anti-vaxxer, but if I had a chance to take herbs and plants as a baby rather than have toxins injected into me I would have done that."

Lattanzi, who runs a medicinal cannabis farm in Oregon, is currently staying with her mother and husband John Easterling on their ranch two hours outside of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara.

Newton-John, who says she takes "precautions" including wearing masks while shopping, said she had no plans to take the new COVID-19 vaccine.

"Not at this point, no," the 72 year old said.

"I feel really good, really well, I take a lot of supplements and the cannabis my husband grows for me, he studies which strains work best for cancer. Cannabis doesn't kill you, it heals you. It's only in the last 100 or so years it was made out to be evil."

Lattanzi said the focus on painkillers over natural medicine confounded her.

Olivia Newton-John inside her cannabis greenhouse on her LA ranch. Pic: Supplied

"Saying cannabis is a drug and an opiate is OK is all propaganda, we are part of nature, we're connected to all these living things," Lattanzi said. "Just like food benefits our bodies so do plants, they work with us. People will look at synthetic chemicals as medicine. They're not medicine to me, they mask symptoms, whereas plant medicine addresses what's causing the symptoms."

Newton-John and Lattanzi have recorded a duet called Window in the Wall.

They are doing all their promotion for the song from home, with Newton-John in regular contact with her family in Melbourne but unable to come home.

"Australia's done a wonderful job (controlling the virus). We can't come back right now," she said. "I don't want to risk flying, to be honest, with my immune system.

"Even though it's good, I'm a little compromised, so I don't want to take any chances."

The singer opened - and closed - the Australian arm of her Olivia Newton-John Foundation last year to spread the word about kinder treatments for cancer.

Chloe Lattanzi and mother Olivia Newton-John have recorded a duet. Pic: Michelle Day

It was deregistered in Australia after two months and moved to America largely to offer tax concessions to US donors.

"With COVID it was easier to do it all in America," Newton-John said. "John and I are continuing the work out of America, I don't know how long the restrictions are going to be in place for, this is a simpler way right now. We're obviously still supporting the Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne who are doing similar research in Australia."

