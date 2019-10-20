O’Neill owns the second round in first event of its type

Simon O'Neill dominated round two of the Monster X Tour on Saturday night

MOTORSPORT: Victorian Simon O'Neill will leave no stone unturned when the Monster X Tour's final round hits Townsville on November 19.

He let his high-powered "Bush-Ranger" truck do all the "torquing"in the four-stage six-truck competition.

"I was a little nervous at first but the jumps and the crowd cheering us on was just fantastic," O'Neill said.

After round one, O'Neill held a significant lead on 1150 points over Shattered Silence and Missy, but he remains coy about his chances to become Australia's first-ever Monster X Tour champion.

"They are all a threat and have to keep on eye out for Missy," O'Neill said.

O'Neill's big beast has a Ford F-150 body style with a 540 big block Chevy engine.

It was formerly called Live Wire in 2015 before it was sold.

Monster X Racing team manager Eric Fleissig said there was no let down at all throughout the night.

""It was exactly what we had expected and the community were very supportive and understanding," he said.

The weather threatened but thankfully the shower of rain held off until after the event.

"We were very fortunate with the weather and it rained about half an hour after we finished," Fleissig said.

Among the six trucks were one being the world's first operational and competitive jet truck and the only fully operating jet trucks in the country.