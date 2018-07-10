Menu
Dave Beacon at Lion Recording Studio, Calliope.
Dave Beacon at Lion Recording Studio, Calliope. Matt Taylor GLA070718STUDIO
One year on High Lion Studio still getting the right mix

Gregory Bray
10th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

THE WORDS Dave Beacon loves to hear are, 'That sounds amazing!'

The owner of High Lion Recording Studio says it's the best part of his job.

"When I capture a song and play it back, it gives me goosebumps, especially if it's original and new," Dave said.

"I recently recorded a song for local musician Jack Viljoen that he'd written when he was 16-years-old and the look on his face said it all.

"He never imagined his song would sound so good."

In the past year, Dave said the most important lesson he's learned is to be patient.

"You can't rush the artists," he said.

"If they feel pressured you won't get the best performance out of them.

Dave's advice for anyone interested in recording their songs?

"Come in prepared, rehearsed, knowing your songs and tunes," he said.

"Have a reasonable idea of where you want to go and what to play.

"You can spend a lot more time in the studio if you're not prepared."

Dave said that it will also save artists money.

"I charge $50 an hour for recording time in the studio," he said.

"Post-production time is $25 an hour, but studio's in the city will charge at least three to four times that.

"But often, when I'm building the songs with the artists, we can get some great results straight away.

"Quite often the first take is usually the best one."

When the musicians hear how good the result is it inspires them.

"They get really keen to start adding stuff in to make it even better," Dave said.

Word is spreading and several artists have been beating a path to the Calliope studio.

"Jack got the ball rolling, but we've had quite a few local musicians record here now," Dave said.

"It's been a good journey so far and I'm grateful for the artists who have joined me for the ride.

"I'm nothing without them."

High Lion Studio is celebrating it's first year and can be contacted here.

Gladstone Observer

