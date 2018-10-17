Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arty Cipak and Kathy Robertson-Cipak.
Arty Cipak and Kathy Robertson-Cipak. Tegan Annett
News

One year on Dianne tribute is set up in museum

Gregory Bray
by
17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON THE weekend, Agnes Water resident Kathy Robertson-Cipak, her husband Arty and Stuart McKay of Stixpix Productions installed a memorial in the Agnes Water museum to the six men who disappeared when the MV Dianne sank on October 16 last year.

"A volunteer at the museum said our coastline has had more sinkings than the Bermuda Triangle," she said.

"She's been studying the history of the area, and there have been so many tragedies here - like the boys in their twenties and thirties who went missing in the 1950s and many others.

"I didn't know about any of them."

Mrs Robertson-Cipak said it made her even more determined to make sure the Dianne tragedy would not be forgotten.

She can vividly recall the day the news came through about the sinking.

"The loss of those boys hit our community like a brick.

"I still get emotional today."

As volunteers searched the open sea, Mr Cipak searched the waterways of Eurimbla National Park.

"Arty did 15km all by himself on his stand-up paddleboard," Mrs Robertson-Cipak said.

"He found pieces of boat.

"I was angry with him because it was just after a big crocodile had been spotted and it might have got him if he had fallen off trying to balance it on his board."

She expected last night's commemoration on the headland would be very emotional.

"There are people coming from all over Australia.

"I hope it's beautiful and it's not raining because it's all about the boys."

"Even now when Arty goes out, he's still looking.

"He'll look forever I guess."

Related Items

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Round Hill VMR volunteer recalls desperate search for Dianne

    premium_icon Round Hill VMR volunteer recalls desperate search for Dianne

    News 'We did everything we could possibly do, but at the end of the search we still felt empty because we had no conclusion.'

    Gladstone's community leaders backing council candidacy

    premium_icon Gladstone's community leaders backing council candidacy

    News 'This group represents many years of experience and good advice.'

    • 17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Hundreds sign petition on Mater's maternity closure

    premium_icon Hundreds sign petition on Mater's maternity closure

    Politics Calls for review into decision to close service.

    • 17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Observer

    Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with the Observer

    News STAY up to date with the best local news and track your fitness.

    • 17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners