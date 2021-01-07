Menu
Emergency services are responding to the crash.
One trapped in rural truck-car crash in Colosseum

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 2:27 PM
UPDATE 2.51pm: One person is reportedly trapped following a two-vehicle collision involving a car and truck this afternoon in the locality of Colosseum.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedic officers, who arrived on scene around 2.48pm, were treating another man in his forty’s for shoulder and back injuries.

More to come.

INITIAL 2.15pm: Emergency services crews are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region which involved a truck and car.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were tasked to respond to the incident around 2.10pm.

The incident reportedly occurred in the vicinity of the Colosseum Creek Hotel on the Bruce Highway.

Reports suggest the car has crashed down an embankment while the truck remains on the roadway.

