'One stop shop' for health needs coming to Gladstone

ONE STEP CLOSER: Cr Kahn Goodluck, Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Salvation Army Gladstone officer lieutenant Chris Ford with plans for an integrated health precinct.

ONE STEP CLOSER: Cr Kahn Goodluck, Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Salvation Army Gladstone officer lieutenant Chris Ford with plans for an integrated health precinct. Tegan Annett

A SAFE haven offering support services for struggling residents is $3 million closer after a special funding announcement yesterday.

The Regional Jobs and Investment package funding for the Philip St Integrated Health Precinct makes the health-care hub Chris Ford has dreamed of that much closer to reality.

The Salvation Army Gladstone lieutenant said once built, it would offer a one-stop-shop to assist the community.

The Gladstone Regional Council-proposed precinct will include the Salvation Army, a child and family centre, community advisory service, a retirement village and amphitheatre.

Mental health, food support, domestic violence, financial budgeting and courses will all be offered by the Salvation Army at the precinct.

"It's going to give us a real shot in the arm to be able to bring more services to Gladstone,” Mr Ford said.

"It's really important because so many people come to us and they have complex needs that often we can only address part of.

"Having a site like this, where mental health, child services and other social services are all at one site means we can give people the help they need.”

The project is expected to create 90 construction and 260 ongoing jobs.

The funding was one of a raft of announcements made by Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government Dr John McVeigh and Flynn MP, Ken O'Dowd.

Dr McVeigh said the funding package considered long-term job creating projects that strengthened communities.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said the project was a great example of local and federal government's working together.

"We've been going through a difficult time in the last few years, the social service sector has been doing it tough to keep up the demand for the community,” he said.

"This is really going to enhance their ability to get people the support they need.”

He said the $3 million funding would reduce the amount of ratepayer money spent on the $10 million project.

Construction on the precinct will begin after a $20,000 Federal Government-funded upgrade to Philip St widens a section of the road from two lanes to four.

Cr Goodluck and Mr Ford thanked the Gladstone Foundation for its $3 million funding allocation towards the Salvation Army's community centre.