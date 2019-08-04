One-stop-shop for farming and pet supplies opens in Calliope

PAWFECT OPENING: Farmyard and Pet Supplies owners Ben Dye and Kylie O'Sullivan opened their new business in Calliope on July 24.

PAWFECT OPENING: Farmyard and Pet Supplies owners Ben Dye and Kylie O'Sullivan opened their new business in Calliope on July 24. Contributed

CONTINUING their dreams of helping animals, Kylie O'Sullivan and Ben Dye have opened a Calliope one-stop-shop for farmyard and pet supplies.

The pair opened Farmyard and Pet Supplies last Wednesday and have had a busy first week with "really positive” feedback from customers.

Co-owner Kylie O'Sullivan said the business was in planning mode for about eight months before they finally opened.

She said they feel "relieved and excited” now they are open.

Ms O'Sullivan had worked as a vet nurse for about seven years prior to opening the new business.

"I have always had a huge passion for animals,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

She said they were looking at buying a business but decided to launch their own instead.

They hope to offer the community "variety, options and somewhere nice to come in and say g'day”.

People can pick up livestock and pet foods, smoke house items, canine protection gear, pet accessories and gardening equipment, among other things, from the new store.

"It's a bits and pieces store really ... it's got a range of everything,” she said.

Ms O'Sullivan said they look forward to meeting everyone in the community.

"The community is so inviting, they just really band together and it feels like they help one another,” she said.

"I just thought this would be really really nice to be able to be in that ...

"When we find something that people are really passionate about and really want to see, we'd like to be able to offer that.”

You'll find Farmyard and Pet Supplies at 2041 Dawson Highway, Calliope.