‘One stop shop’: Drought support workshop to open

RELIEF is on the horizon for drought-affected households situated in the southern area of the Gladstone Regional Council.

The Salvation Army Moneycare team and members of The Salvation Army Emergency Services will be joined by local officials to set up a ‘one-stop shop’ for residents.

Salvation Army spokesman Chris Ford said through their interactions with residents around Gladstone, they identified a need to connect with people in the south of the region.

“By bringing all these experts together in one location, on one day, we hope to provide comprehensive advice and assistance for the people around the Builyan region,” he said.

‘We know how hard it’s been for them, and we know how difficult it can be to access services such as these, that’s why we’ve brought them to their doorstep.”

Mr Ford said the Salvation Army’s mission was to lend a helping hand whenever, and wherever, it was needed most.

“If you, or your family, have been affected by the drought, please take this opportunity to come and see us,” he said.

Joining the Salvation on September 10 at the Builyan Hall will be representatives from the Strategic Disaster and Emergency Services; Lifeline; the Departments of Communities, Agriculture and Health; the Red Cross; Ergon Energy; Gladstone Regional Council; as well as independent rural financial counsellors.