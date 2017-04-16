One step closer to new pizza store

Nic Patrick delivers pizza for Domino's Pizza at Westridge, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

EVERYONE loves pizza, whether it's gourmet or a guilty takeaway like Domino's.

The Tannum Sands community is a step closer to being able to indulge that guilty pleasure after Gladstone Regional Council approved a development application for a store at 95 Hampton Dr.

The hours of operation, according to the council, are to be limited to 6am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 6am-1am Friday and Saturday.

Footpath dining will not be allowed after 10pm.

The store could create up to 30 full and part-time jobs in the region.

Domino's declined to comment on the approval as it is still working through some finer details of the store.

However, previously Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Night said the store would have all the latest technology including GPS driver tracker, on time cooking, digital menu boards and in-store wifi.

Mr Night said it was an exciting time for new franchises, with the business expanding its stores with its biggest menu change since 2009, called Taste the Colour.

"The Tannum Sands Domino's store will be equipped with our latest technology innovations ... and a new store design for a superior customer experience,” Mr Night said in October.

"Our new range also has a variety of new sides and desserts that will be sure to satisfy the customers in the Tannum Sands area.”