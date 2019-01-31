Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

One reported dead in NT highway crash

31st Jan 2019 3:25 PM

ONE person has reportedly died in a single vehicle crash on the Central Arnhem Hwy outside Beswick.

Major crash investigators are en route to the scene about 100km east of Katherine after a passer-by phoned in the crash via satellite phone at about 12.20pm on Thursday.

Police said very little information about the reported fatality was available due to the remote location of the incident but it was possible up to three other people may have been in the car at the time.

The Major Crash unit is expected to arrive on scene later this afternoon and will investigate whether alcohol was a factor and whether the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Motorists are advised to be aware of road closures and to expect delays in the area.

beswick central arnhem hwy fatal nt crash

Top Stories

    'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    premium_icon 'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    News "We are from Gladstone and it's our family business. My husband and my kids, we are all pretty heartbroken.”

    Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    premium_icon Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    News Visitors will also go in the draw to win two Golden Tickets.

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    News The project will deliver an enhanced facility for boaties.

    Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    premium_icon Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    News 'There's such a huge fan base for his music.'