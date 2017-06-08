One punch Barney Point fight lands 'Christian' man jail time

A MAN who swore he was a born again Christian after a life of offending, has found himself back before a court after a Barney Point brawl. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

A MAN who swore he was a born again Christian after a life of offending, has found himself back before a court.

Mark Edward Parter pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard on May 8, 2016, Parter had arranged for an associate to pick up some bikes from his property that were to be sold.

Parter saw the associate walking down the Barney Point street he lived on, and started to walk towards him, the court heard.

Partner told his defence lawyer he believed his associate was about to "slow rush" him.

The court heard Parter ran towards the victim and punched him in the head, causing the victim to fall on the road.

The victim lost a tooth, and some of his personal items were damaged from the fall.

The court heard the victim got off the ground and began to run down the road, flagging down vehicles to help him get away from Parter.

In a victim impact statement presented in court, the victim said he now suffered both physically and psychologically from the assault.

Not to mention financially, for the cost of denture repairs.

Police prosecutor Matt Hynes said Parter had a significant criminal history dating back to 1965, and had received nine terms of imprisonment.

The most recent offending was in 2010 when Parter was charged with grievous bodily harm.

To his credit however, he had not re offended until 2016, Partner's defence lawyer pointed out.

His defence lawyer told the court that since 2012, Parter had started volunteering with a local Christian church, and sworn off his criminal ways.

He described his client as a "born again Christian man" who simply wanted to stay out of trouble and do the best he could for his family.

He describe the assault as an extraordinary overreaction, and said his client understood that now.

Judge Tony Moynihan QC sentenced the man to serve an 18-month imprisonment term, with an immediate parole release.