One person in hospital after suspected stonefish sting

OUCH: The stonefish can release venom which could cause serious pain, or even death.

OUCH: The stonefish can release venom which could cause serious pain, or even death. Brett Wortman

ONE MAN is in hospital after a suspected stone fish sting at Callemondah.

Paramedics were called to the scene at around 1.24pm.

The man in his 30s are currently in a stable condition at Gladstone Hospital.

#Callemondah - Paramedics transported a patient to Gladstone Hospital stable following a suspected stone fish sting at 1.24pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) December 18, 2018

According to the Queensland Museum, the stonefish has 13 sharp and strong dorsal fin spines.

Each spine also contains two venom glands.

Venom caused by the sting can lead to immediate and excruciating pain that may last for days.

Extreme symptoms include muscular paralysis, breathing difficulties, shock, heart failure and death.

If you are stung, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeperson said to take any oral pain relief medication as soon as possible.

It is also recommended to put the affected limb in a bucket of very hot water, as this will break down the proteins in the venom.

In addition, call 000 immediately.

While out on the beach, the Queensland Museum recommends people to wear sturdy footwear while walking on reef flats and substrates near rocky or weedy areas.

An antivenom is available for those who have been stung.