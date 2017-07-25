Two Chinese crewmen found after deserting ship in Gladstone

THE Department of Immigration and Border Protection is still searching for one of the three Chinese crewmen who vanished from their ships on three separate occasions in Gladstone last month.

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection confirmed on Monday that two of the three men have been found.

"Efforts are continuing to locate the third individual," a department spokesperson said.

The Queensland Police Service has also assisted in the search.

All three disappearances occurred during approved shore leave for the men while their vessels were docked at the Gladstone Harbour.

A department spokesperson told The Observer earlier this month that ship desertions were not commonplace in Gladstone.

"Ship desertion figures at the Port of Gladstone are low, with an average of just a few deserters recorded each year for the past several years," the spokesperson said.