200 Anderson Way, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
‘One of the best’: Unique timber home on the market

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 3:12 PM
A UNIQUE Agnes Water property built entirely from timber is on the market.

PRDnationwide sales agent Gordon Christian said 200 Anderson Way was one of the best when it came to acreage in the coastal town.

Sitting on 1.5ha, the timber home is elevated to capture the coastal breezes.

Mr Christian said the property was built by a local tradesman in 1998 and underwent an extension in 2015.

“In terms of a well-crafted home, this home was beautifully done,” Mr Christian said.

A main feature in the home is the exposed wooden beams in the kitchen and dining areas.

He said the five bedroom, three bathroom property was perfect for big families or those with extended families.

“Since it’s got two living spaces and two master bedrooms, it could very much suit an older family member or someone staying with them,” Mr Christian said.

He said the property, which also had the potential to be an Airbnb was good value for money and worth more than the $500,000 asking price.

“Some of these older homes are giving you absolute value compared to the newer homes, which are shoeboxes to live in,” he said

