Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Student Anton Vellnagel graduated at the top of his class at Brisbane Grammar School, who have been named the No.1 OP school for 2018. Picture: Peter Wallis
Student Anton Vellnagel graduated at the top of his class at Brisbane Grammar School, who have been named the No.1 OP school for 2018. Picture: Peter Wallis
Education

How the state’s best scored top OP marks

by STEPHANIE BENNETT
18th Feb 2019 5:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE WAS among the brightest students at Queensland's top performing school last year, and Anton Vellnagel's advice to this year's Year 12 students is simply "stay busy".

It certainly worked for the former Brisbane Grammar School student, who landed an OP1 and achieved a perfect ATAR of 99.95, putting him among the highest-achieving students in the state.

Mr Vellnagel also found time during his senior years to be the school's Captain of Music and excel at the violin, and represent Australia Youth Volleyball Squad.

He told The Courier-Mail his incredible academic results were unexpected, but a "pleasant surprise".

And he credited balancing extra-curricular activities, an active social life as well as studying hard with landing such a stellar result.

"I found that if I organised to play sport, go out with friends for a bit and allocate myself a finite amount to get my work done, it forced myself to concentrate.

"I think at the end of the day, the key to success is keeping busy, it forces you to be organised."

Brisbane Grammar School had a successful 2018, with 40 students receiving an OP1, more than half achieving an OP1-5, and four landing a perfect ATAR of 99.95.

Mr Vellnagel said that he was nervous starting at the school after attending a state primary school.

"I was thinking, oh god are they going to be all posh?". But he said that he found the school extremely supportive and the students very down-to-earth.

His next challenge will be university, where he was set to study Medical Science at Griffith.

More Stories

Show More
atar education op results queensland students

Top Stories

    Fire devastation causes community to plan

    Fire devastation causes community to plan

    News NOVEMBER 28 2018 will be a day many people living in Mount Larcom will never forget.

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Grandmother jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    premium_icon Grandmother jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    News A GRANDMOTHER has been jailed for supplying drugs in Gladstone

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Brian's water distribution plan is no pipe dream

    premium_icon Brian's water distribution plan is no pipe dream

    News 'The Romans did it and they didn't have computers.'

    PHOTOS: Record crowd at 'incredible' Agnes festival

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Record crowd at 'incredible' Agnes festival

    Music Mix of old, new acts struck the right chords