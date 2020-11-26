‘One of a kind’: Kindy teacher calls time on long career

Debbie Hancock will farewell Koolyangarra Kindergarten in just a fortnight's time, calling time on a 40-year childcare career in the Gladstone region.

A KINDY teacher who has been described as “one of a kind” by co-workers, will retire in a fortnight’s time, bringing down the curtain on a 40 year-career.

Debbie Hancock spent the first three years of her kindergarten teaching career at Calliope before moving into town with Koolyangarra Kindergarten in January, 1978.

For the past 37 years, Ms Hancock has served the Koolyangarra community diligently.

She told The Observer that Koolyangarra Kindergarten was a beautiful place to work.

“There are lovely staff and the parents and kids make it what it is,” Ms Hancock said.

“You get a laugh everyday, everyday is different and exciting.

“You see a new development of some sort for a child or even a parent at times - it is a wonderful place to work.”

Ms Hancock said the thing she liked most about her role was the children and the teaching of them.

Debbie Hancock with her Koolyangarra Kindergarten class, who she said had put a smile on her face each and every day this year.

“To see them discover, learn and their excitement when something new happens is just wonderful, awesome,” she said.

“That is what has kept me going for so many years, just the wonder of it all.”

Ms Hancock said the COVID-19 pandemic had been an extremely tough time for everyone in the industry and at the kindy.

“We would have a lot more equipment in the rooms, but that has been taken away because we’ve split the kids up into two groups,” she said.

“This year has been really hard because we haven’t had the social contact we usually would with the parents due to the pandemic.”

Ms Hancock said she wouldn’t have been able to make it through her long career at Koolyangarra if the staff had not been “wonderful people”.

“Any person that is in early childhood is passionate about it and what young children learn through it,” she said.