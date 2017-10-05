27°
'One of 44 in the world': Brave boy is rare for another reason

BRAVE BOY: Two-year-old Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.
Tegan Annett
by

BRAVE and courageous Eli Vale has another reason he is a rare toddler.

The Gladstone boy, one of only 44 in the world diagnosed with the rare and aggressive cancer Ectomesenchymoma, designed one of six new-look Big Mac boxes to celebrate the October 14 McHappy Day.

He is staying at Ronald McDonald South Brisbane House with his family, while his medical team work closely with specialists around the world. Eli's drawing was created with the help of his sister Ava and features colourful pictures of himself alongside her, dad Jeff, mum Rosalie and brother Jaxon.

"Using their smartphone, customers who receive one of these limited edition Big Mac boxes will be also able to play a video message that brings them face-to-face with the families who benefit from RMHC," Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland chief executive Christopher Macaulay said.

The new-look Big Mac boxes will sell nationwide until October 15 to help raise awareness of Ronald McDonald House, which provides a home away from home for families of ill or injured children.

Topics:  cancer ectomesenchymoma human interest parenting

Gladstone Observer
