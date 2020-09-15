Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Health

One new COVID case as pop-up clinics open in hot spots

by Shiloh Payne
15th Sep 2020 9:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 today related to an overseas arrival who is already in quarantine.

It comes as Ipswich residents are urged to be tested if they have any symptoms at a newly established COVID testing clinic after a confirmed case attended a shopping centre for several hours while unknowingly infected.

COVID-19 testing at a drive-through fever clinic in Ipswich. Picture: Glenn Hunt
COVID-19 testing at a drive-through fever clinic in Ipswich. Picture: Glenn Hunt

The confirmed case visited the Redbank Plains Hungry Jack's at the Town Square Shopping Centre on September 8 from 8pm-1am.

On Monday, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young urged people living in the Redbank Plains, Redbank and Goodna areas to be alert if they are feeling unwell.

A fever clinic was established at the Westminster Warriors Soccer Club in Redbank Plains on Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she was prepared to lose the upcoming October election over her Government's tough border stance.

She said in a press conference on Monday that she would make "no apologies for keeping Queenslanders safe".

"Now if it means I have to lose the election, I'll risk all of that if it means keeping Queenslanders safe," she said.

"I will always stand up for what I believe to be right in this state.

"I will hold my head up high and I will stare down those people who are trying to tear Queensland apart."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks qld health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after motorbike and kangaroo collision

        Premium Content Man in hospital after motorbike and kangaroo collision

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorcycle and kangaroo collision in Biloela this morning.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 14.

        Free event showcases live music under the stars

        Premium Content Free event showcases live music under the stars

        News Looking for a date night? Residents can experience live music and a picnic under...

        $30b Gladstone port expansion plans not over the line

        Premium Content $30b Gladstone port expansion plans not over the line

        News Inter Port Global CEO Des Euen says he is not leaving until the leases are...