One new case of coronavirus in Queensland

27th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
There has been one new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The case was detected in hotel quarantine, and it takes the number of active cases in the state to eight.

It comes after Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases are crew members - one in their 40s, another in his 60s - from an international ship anchored off Weipa.

They have been transported to Cairns.

The third case was an overseas arrival who tested positive while in compulsory hotel quarantine.

    No new COVID cases in NSW

