PAULINE Hanson has got better odds of her party winning the Gladstone seat than she had for her horse in the Melbourne Cup.

Ms Hanson watched the race from the back corner of The Grand Hotel, in Gladstone.

"I didn't win, I went for number 20 (Wall of Fire), so nowhere near,” she said, looking disappointed.

Wall of Fire had odds of $26 whereas One Nation is sitting at $8 for the Gladstone seat.

Ms Hanson is scheduled to meet up with her Gladstone candidate, Amy Lohsethis afternoon.