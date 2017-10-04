'Pretty happy': One Nation to reveal Gladstone candidate

27°
One Nation's Pauline Hanson speaking in central Queensland yesterday.
One Nation's Pauline Hanson speaking in central Queensland yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK031017ahanson1
Chris Lees
A ONE Nation candidate for Gladstone will be announced soon.

At the moment, nobody has put their hand up to run against sitting Labor member Glenn Butcher.

However, speaking from central Queensland yesterday, Pauline Hanson said of the 93 seats to be contested in the upcoming state election, the One Nation party only planned to contest 50-60.

This included a soon to be announced Gladstone candidate.

"At this stage, yes we have (a Gladstone candidate) but they are yet to be endorsed and yet to be finalised," Ms Hanson said.

"I'm pretty happy.

"All the people out there in Gladstone, you're going to have a One Nation candidate."

There has not been an LNP candidate announced to run for the Labor seat.

Last week Labor statesman and former speaker of parliament John Mickel said both sides are at risk of losing several seats to Pauline Hanson's party.

According to Mr Mickel, Gladstone is a seat where he expects Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party to receive strong support.

