News

One Nation support surges in latest poll

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson talks with patrons during a meet-and-greet at the Brightwater Tavern.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson talks with patrons during a meet-and-greet at the Brightwater Tavern. Stuart Cumming
by Steven Wardill, State Affairs Editor

PAULINE Hanson will jet into the Queensland campaign on Saturday poised to hand pick the state's next premier after the November 25 election as disenchanted voters spurn the major parties.

Support for One Nation has surged, according to the results of the election's first Galaxy Poll.

The Tim Nicholls-led Liberal National Party has suffered a sharp fall while Labor's vote has flat lined with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unable to command the vote she received at the 2015 election.

One in three Queenslanders are backing minor parties or independents, the poll results reveal, greater than the total vote being mustered by the LNP and closing in on Labor's support.

The results indicate neither of the major parties would be able to secure a majority and Queensland is careering towards another hung parliament with One Nation likely to snare a swag of seats.

According to Galaxy, the LNP primary vote has plummeted four per cent in three months to a lowly 32 per cent, the worst result for the party in more than five years.

Labor remained on 35 per cent, below the 37.5 per cent the party achieved at the last election which allowed Ms Palaszczuk to negotiate a minority government arrangement with independent Peter Wellington.

One Nation's vote jumped from 15 per cent to 18 per cent, putting the party in the frame to repeat its feat at the 1998 state election when it won 11 seats and finished second in 23 others.

"However, with three weeks of campaigning to go the result cannot be considered a foregone conclusion," Galaxy pollster David Brigg said.

"In 1998 One Nation secured 22.7 per cent of the primary vote and won 11 seats in parliament. Although support for the party is currently below the level achieved in 1998 they are likely to field less candidates and hence they would be expected to be competitive in a number of seats in which they stand."

These include electorates in North Queensland such as Thuringowa, Burdekin and Whitsunday, Central Queensland electorates like Keppel, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough as well as Logan and Lockyer in the southeast corner.

 

Topics:  fcelection one nation pauline hanson qldelection2017

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Mental health help 'sorely lacking' in Gladstone

Mental health help 'sorely lacking' in Gladstone

The use of mental health services is lower than the national average, meaning people may not be receiving the help they need.

What you need to know about the election

Two ballot boxes stand at each polling booth for voters to cast their ballots on election day.

Last day to register for state election

BREAKING: Bakery chain plans return to Gladstone

HOT RIGHT NOW: Could we soon be experiencing that delicious freshly-baked smell?

Brumby's franchise up for grabs.

Bella's battle: Brave two-year-old fights cancer

BRAVE GIRL'S BATTLE: Bella Bates was diagnosed with brain cancer in September last year.

Gladstone mum to race Noosa Triathlon

Local Partners