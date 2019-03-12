Latham wants Aboriginal DNA testing

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham wants to tighten the eligibility rules for Aboriginal identity to require DNA evidence of at least 25 per cent indigenous. Picture: AAP

NSW One Nation candidate Mark Latham says the party will introduce new laws requiring people who declare themselves Aboriginal to undergo DNA testing in order to "crackdown on rorting of indigenous welfare" if elected to parliament.

The former Labor leader, who is headlining One Nation's push into NSW politics at the state election on March 23, took to Twitter to unveil the party's latest policy yesterday and said self-identification should be replaced with DNA ancestry testing.

"Everybody hates a welfare rorter, especially in Aboriginal affairs," the policy statement said.

"Australians are sick and tired of seeing people with blonde hair and blue eyes declaring themselves to be indigenous, when clearly they have no recognisable Aboriginal background and are doing it solely to qualify for extra money."



Aboriginal people can self-identify as such when filling out forms. But One Nation said it would "tighten the eligibility rules for Aboriginal identity to require DNA evidence of at least 25 per cent indigenous (the equivalent of one fully Aboriginal grandparent)".

Mr Latham is running for an eight-year term in the NSW upper house, while the party is fielding scores of candidates across lower house seats.

He was contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, 2GB broadcaster Alan Jones has thrown his support behind Mr Latham, donating money towards his NSW election campaign.

Mr Latham is a regular guest on Jones' popular breakfast radio program and the pair wrote a cookbook together in 2018 - titled Conversations in the Kitchen.