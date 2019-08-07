Menu
By 2022, Germany has committed to closing all seven of its nuclear reactors. Picture: Getty Images
Politics

One month for nuclear inquiry submissions

by Rebecca Gredley
7th Aug 2019 12:07 PM

AUSTRALIANS have until next month to make a submission to the federal government's inquiry into the feasibility of using nuclear energy as a local power source.

Submissions are open until September 16, with the hope of finalising the report by the end of the year.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Environment and Energy Ted O'Brien says a review of nuclear energy is timely as new technologies are cleaner, safer and more efficient.

"Nuclear energy has evolved since it was last seriously considered in Australia," Mr O'Brien said.

"This inquiry will provide the opportunity to establish whether nuclear energy would be feasible and suitable for Australia in the future, taking into account both expert opinions and community views."

The committee will consider waste management, health and safety, environmental impacts, affordability and reliability, economic feasibility and workforce capability.

Security implications, community engagement and national consensus will also be reviewed.

Despite calling for the inquiry, Energy Minister Angus Taylor has insisted there are no plans to change the moratorium on nuclear power.

