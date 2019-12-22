One missing, homes destroyed and residents run for lives

One man is missing, homes have been destroyed and residents had to run for their lives as a record number of fireys today tried to hold back "the most dangerous bushfire day by a long shot" the state has faced this season.

And NSW Rural Fire Services Commission Shane Fitzsimmons said the bushfire emergency was far from over.

A search is under way for the missing man, a resident of Dargan, near Lithgow whose home has been "enveloped by fire".

Cobar Park, near Lithgow, was the scene of a desperate battle to hold back the flames from nearby houses. Picture: Tim Hunter

Four firefighters succumbed to heat exhaustion and a fifth was taken to hospital with burns on his face and hands, but no lives were lost as communities took heed of emergency warnings and evacuated as violent wind gusts pushed fire fronts ­towards towns.

Another firefighter was hit by a car in the Blue Mountains in the late afternoon and was taken to hospital.

A record 4000 NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were joined by more than 6000 emergency personnel to fight fires by ground and air.

At one stage, firefighters were faced with seven ­emergency declarations and increasingly dangerous conditions after a fire-generated thunderstorm formed over the Shoalhaven fires.

RFS fire crews battle to save properties in Cobar Park, near Lithgow. Picture: Tim Hunter

Homes have been lost, with the Blue Mountains hit hard by a late-afternoon southerly buster that saw fires claim properties along the Bells Line of Rd from Lithgow, Clarence and Dargan up to Bilpin.

Mr Fitzsimmons said he believed losses were "in the order of 10 to 20".

"We need to be mindful that areas like Bilpin and the Bells Line of Road are being heavily impacted by fire as we speak as a result of the influence of that strong southerly change," he said.

At 8.30pm, there were 120 fires burning across the state, with 70 out of control and four burning at emergency level.

Down in the Shoalhaven region, the Currowan fire is burning just north of Batemans Bay and to the west and southwest of Ulladulla, with the southerly activating its western boundary near communities such as Nerriga.

Among the more aggressive fires is Green Wattle Creek in southwestern Sydney, with the blaze remaining volatile despite cooler temperatures.

The Gospers Mountain fire races down towards Lithgow. Picture: Tim Hunter

The fire pushed back through Balmoral yesterday, and out west to communities towards south of Bargo, forcing the closure of the Hume Highway.

The Gospers Mountain fire is "extremely active" with "intense activity" south of the Bells Line of Rd, "particularly south of communities like Bilpin and stretching out towards Bowen Mountain and Kurrajong", Mr Fitzsimmons says.

"However the southerly is now impacting that fire ground and we are seeing incredible fire activity and impact into communities like the Bells Line of Road, south of the Bells Line of road particularly as they stretch along east of places like Mount Irvine through to places like Bilpin," he said.

Two people try desperately to keep encroaching flames at bay in Lithgow. Picture: Tim Hunter

The flames approaches a property in Bilpin. Picture: Jeremy Piper

To the west of the Gospers fire, another emergency-declared fire was burning out near Capertee on the road between Lithgow and Mudgee.

Mr Fitzsimmons said the losses were expected to be in the dozens.

"We have got reports coming across of multiple fire grounds with properties being impacted, damaged and destroyed.

"The early estimates coming from the field is that this number could be in the dozens at this stage, and we are mindful that we have still got a number of hours to go with the volatility of behaviour while it is under the influence of this blustery southerly change, particularly on those fire grounds north of Sydney.

RFS members from Balmoral hug each other after rumours of property loss filters through. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

While weather conditions were expected to ease today, total fire ban areas will remain in at-risk areas.

Mr Fitzsimmons said firefighters would today be working on "a combination of things" to contain fires.

"Our big focus is on trying to consolidate and establish containment lines across as many fire grounds as we can," he said.

"We have got significant fire spread now south of the Bells Line of Road and through the valley system, such as the Grose Valley in the Blue Mountains region, so there will be a detailed assessment of the potential threat and the likely threat coming in days or weeks to the Blue Mountains region.

"There are a magnitude of challenges that will need to be contemplated tomorrow … and over the coming days.

"We're not going to get on top of these fires until we get some decent rain."

A home in Bargo is completely destroyed. Picture: David Gray/Getty Images

While firefighters will be granted a reprieve with cooler weather over the next few days, conditions are likely to again deteriorate, NSW ­Emergency Services Minister David ­Elliott warned.

"The high tempo of ­firefighting operations predicted were realised, with emergency services personnel reaching the extent of their capabilities," he said.

"It's safe to say that, although there have been losses, the co-ordinated response to yesterday's situation has no doubt saved lives and property. It was the state's most dangerous bushfire day by a long shot.

"Although the forecast for cooler weather next week will allow some reprieve … we're not out of danger, so complacency is not an option."