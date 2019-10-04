MILESTONE: Huge support for Boyne container scheme

Boyne Island's LOT Recycling bottle technicians Nathan Rooney and John Saul with owner Brian Burtenshaw at the counting table.

IN LESS than five months since opening, more than one million containers have been recycled at Boyne Island's LOT Recycling, resulting in more than $100,000 going back into the community.

Owners Lorraine Tomney and Brian Burtenshaw opened the Containers for Change depot on Enterprise St in mid-May.

Ms Tomney said it felt "great" to reach the one million mark.

"It was slow starting off with people learning that we had a Containers for Change depot open down here for the local area of Boyne and Tannum," Ms Tomney said.

"It's grown every week. Every week our numbers are getting bigger and more people are using us."

Ms Tomney said she enjoyed encouraging others to keep our environment clean and also seeing the number of children recycling.

She believed the efficiency and staff at LOT Recycling were of a high standard and kept customers coming back.

"I think we have offered a really good service. (Our depot) is very clean, very efficient," she said.

Ms Tomney said they encouraged customers to separate their load for faster service and to avoid contamination.

"We can get people in and out much quicker if they've got their stuff split into plastic, glass and aluminium," she said.

Ms Tomney said it felt great to give back to their local community.

"We have created employment and we are also getting money back into the local area to spend locally," she said.

"It's the local community who are really the driving force behind it. We have just supplied the service for them to bring their containers to."

Container Exchange CEO Ken Noye said the aim of the scheme was to reduce litter and increase recycling.

"In the short time that the LOT container refund point has been operating, they have demonstrated that Gladstone residents are keen to do the right thing by reducing litter and participate in recycling, all while earning a refund," Mr Noye said.

LOT Recycling, at 1 Enterprise St Boyne Island, will have new business hours as of next Tuesday. It will open Tuesday-Friday 8am-4pm and Saturday 8am-1pm.