One man's journey to honour the fallen

ON THE ROAD: Rob Eade and his travelling companion Ginge, stop at Calliope RSL for a flag placing ceremony.

SINCE June 18 last year, Rob Eade has been on a mission.

He has taken it upon himself to place a small Australian flag at each of the memorials for Australian service people, all across the country, who were killed in conflicts since the Vietnam war.

It is his way of honouring their memories and drawing attention to their lives.

Yesterday, at the Calliope RSL, he honoured Private Ashley Arthur Baker, who served in East Timor in the Royal Australian Regiment.

Private Baker died in Dili, by his own hand, in 2007.

Mr Eade, a Vietnam veteran, believes the government is not doing enough to help returned service personnel, particularly when it comes to the provision of mental health services.

"I blame the government, they should be doing what they say they're doing,” he said, referring to the suicides of returned service personnel that happen each year.

With his six-year-old dog Ginge (who rides in a

travel box on the back of his bike), Mr Eade will keep placing his flags at memorials until June next year when he is hoping to finish.

He is always happy to meet new people but sometimes no one turns up to watch him pay his respects.

"I still do the same thing,” he said, "whether anyone is there or not.”

Mr Eade's next stop on his across-country journey is Monto.