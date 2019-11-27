One man riot became eight-hour drug siege

SIEGE: Gympie police on scene of a siege in Lawrence St earlier this year.

A VIOLENT drug-linked crack-up caused more than $9000 damage and became an eight-hour police siege at an increasingly notorious Gympie address, a court was told on Tuesday.

Three police negotiators were called in to talk Jade Leslie Bird into giving himself up, according to admitted facts in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Bird, 35, pleaded guilty to damaging six windows, two glass doors, three other doors, a kitchen bench, cupboards, oven and toilet bowl during the April 1 rampage, described by Bird's solicitor as having a basis of "cannabis and ice."

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers, including by coming at two of them with a metal pole raised above his head, and obstructing another.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court damage amounted to $9489.36, according to a quote received from the victim, the Department of Housing and Homelessness Services.

Bird's solicitor, Chris Anderson, told the court the department had written to Bird indicating it would accept $4000 compensation, which Bird had begun to pay off.

Bird had not worked since 1999 and had been on a disability pension since 2001.

"It appears as though drug use is the basis of this offending," Mr Anderson said.

Bird was attempting to free himself of drugs and was hoping to find a place at a Gold Coast rehabilitation centre.

He had been using both marijuana and heavy use of ice.

"The Lawrence St flats where my client was residing continue to be an unstable place," Mr Anderson said, adding that Bird had reported a person being stabbed there.

Mr Anderson successfully sought an extended period of probation, on top of existing probation which would expire in July next year, to help Bird give up drugs.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Bird's behaviour was "quite bizarre" and Bird had been diagnosed as having been in the grip of "drug-induced psychosis."

Mr Callaghan said police withdrew to avoid being hit with the metal pole and Bird barricaded himself inside.

"Three police negotiators were called. At times during the siege you were armed with a knife and the metal pole.

"About three hours into the siege, you threw an unknown object at the glass kitchen window, causing glass to smash all over (one of the police).

"All up you held police off for about eight hours. The oven had been damaged and the room was full of smoke (when) police seized their opportunity to enter the unit.

"You were located in the bathroom. Your were told to show your hands and refused. A taser was deployed.

"(You did) extensive damage. The indicative estimate was in excess of $9400. However it seems the Department of Housing and Homelessness Services has sought from you $4000 restitution and you're paying that off, so that might have been the real cost to them and not the indicative cost."

Restitution seemed well in hand and the department could take action if any problems occurred.

"The genesis of your drug-induced psychosis is your use of alcohol, cannabis and in particular amphetamine.

"I do hope you get to the rehabilitation centre because if you do you will be well on your way to ridding yourself of that horrible drug ice."

Mr Callaghan said that although Bird was already on probation, these offences had occurred before then.

"Mr Anderson has asked me to place you on extended probation. You're starting to get too old for it, but I'm still going to do it, in order to help you get the guidance you need," Mr Callaghan said, placing Bird on two years probation, with random urine testing.