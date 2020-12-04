Menu
One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

by Shayla Bulloch
4th Dec 2020 10:39 AM
A NORTHERN Territory man has died in a single vehicle crash on the Barkly Highway early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate about 2.30am a white Holden Rodeo utility rolled on the Barkly Highway around 50km west of Mt Isa.

Despite CPR, the 29-year-old Northern Territory man who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver, also from the Northern Territory, was taken to Mount Isa Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway has since been reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333 000.

 

 

Originally published as One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

