Rescue helicopter. Generic.
One male flown to hospital after motorbike crash near Gympie

Kristen Camp
18th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
One male was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash at Wallu on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the crash occurred on Lebier Court at 8:53am.

"The patient was transported in a serious but stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

The rescue helicopter was tasked shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The patient who was reported to be in his teens suffered abdominal pain.

