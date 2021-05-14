One lucky Aussie wins huge $30m jackpot

One lucky Aussie has won a life-changing $30 million Powerball jackpot in Thursday night's draw - its seventh division one winner for the year.

This is the fourth time this year that Powerball has offered a $30 million draw.

The winning numbers are 7, 19, 11, 12, 5, 25, and 8. The Powerball is 20.

Five people clinched a division two prize of $109,132.70 while 87 people won $3,832.90 each in division three.

The Lott's Matt Hart said the number of Powerball division one winners this year was steadily climbing.

"Of the six Powerball division one winners we've had so far this year, four have come from NSW while two have come from Queensland," he said.

"Of course, division one wins can land anywhere. Only time will tell where in Australia the next big win will land.

"Imagine how your plans for the rest of 2021 and the rest of your life could change if you took home a life-changing $30 million? A multimillion-dollar prize like this is bound to put a spring in the step of any division one winner."

A $30 million jackpot has gone off since 2019. Picture: Supplied

The six Powerball division one winners this year have collectively scored $200 million in prize money.

However, it's been more than two years since someone won a $30 million Powerball prize. Back on May 2019, a Victorian player took home the lot.

A Bendigo blue-collar worker had a dream end to the working week, arriving home to the news he won $30 million.

"I've just knocked off work and come home. My wife had just checked the ticket online and came screaming out the door. I said, 'Don't get your hopes up' but I guess it's true," he said at the time.

"I've never been a rich man and have worked hard all my life, so this is going to make a huge difference to us.

"I watch Millionaire Hot Seat every night and have always dreamt of being a millionaire. Other than my wedding day, this is the best day of my life."

