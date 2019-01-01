Menu
PAY IT FORWARD: James Robertson at the service counter at Bill Robertson Toyota.
One kind act saves local man from snowballing expenses

Noor Gillani
1st Jan 2019 10:00 AM
ONE man from Tannum Sands has much to be thankful for as the new year kicks off.

Michael Parks did not have the most financially prosperous Christmas due to a number of "costly misfortunes”.

Mr Parks said with his first baby also on the way, the costs kept adding up and matters were made worse when a second-hand vehicle bought from Bill Robertson Toyota started to malfunction.

"We were on the market for a family car when we went to Toyota. What I purchased from them was a very sound vehicle,” Mr Parks said.

"The sales team were really good and helpful the whole way, they knew my story, baby on the way looking for something that was going to work for us.

"Fast-forward to a few days before Christmas I had heard the car making a squealing, grinding type noise coming from the engine bay.

"I knew straight away that sort of thing is definitely not covered under warranty.”

But employees at Bill Robertson Toyota had his back and in a gesture of good will waived the repair fees worth about $1500.

Michael Parks and Summer Tinker are looking forward to welcoming a baby in January.
"For where we were at the moment even a few hundred dollars wouldn't have been easy (to pay),” Mr Parks said.

"They said 'Hey, don't stress, due to the circumstances I've spoken to the sales team and the principal of the business and we are waiving all costs of the repairs and parts' - I literally couldn't believe my ears.

"I am truly grateful and moved by their kind gesture.”

Bill Robertson Toyota dealer principal James Robertson said the act of kindness had come at the financial expense of the business but it seemed the only decent thing to do given the circumstances. "Given that he'd only recently brought it from us we felt we should cover the costs for him even though technically he didn't have warranty,” Mr Robertson said.

"We weren't comfortable saying 'too bad' so we thought 'we can fix this for him'.

"It does cost us money to do it and we obviously can't cover it every time there's a problem with a used car ... we're just happy that he's happy.”

Mr Robertson said it was wonderful to be acknowledged for customer service efforts, and he was surprised to see the extent of Mr Parks' gratitude which went as far a public Facebook post attracting more than 300 likes.

"We were surprised and obviously happy. It was a lot of money for us to cover and we've done so in the past but it's always nice for someone to simply say thank you,” he said.

