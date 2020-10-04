Menu
One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Oct 2020 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A person has died and drivers are being told to avoid a major road in Brisbane's south following a serious crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were on scene at 1260 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge, after they received a call for a car and pedestrian incident at around 6.15pm Sunday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed there was a fatality.

No other patients were treated.

At 7pm the southbound lanes were closed and police said traffic was being diverted via Mortimer Road, with heavy vehicles recommended to detour via Boundary Road.

Authorities were urging motorists to avoid the area.

Originally published as One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

