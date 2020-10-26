Menu
One killed after Bruce Hwy truck, car smash

by Cameron Bates
26th Oct 2020 5:45 PM
One person has been killed after a truck and a car collided head-on on the Bruce Highway just north of Townsville.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed that the driver of the car involved in the collision has died, but was unable to confirm further details.

Both lanes of the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone are closed to traffic, and are expected to be closed for at least another two hours as emergency services continue to work at the scene.

EARLIER

Queensland Police say emergency crews are still battling to extricate a person, believed to be a male, from his vehicle after his car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone.

Police described the vehicles as a sedan and a "rigid truck".

Traffic is being diverted around the blocked highway.

EARLIER

One person has been left critically injured after a truck and a car collided head-on on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville an hour ago.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a second person had also suffered minor injuries following the accident that has shuttered the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone.

EARLIER

Multiple emergency crews are descending on a reported collision between at least one vehicle and a truck on the Bruce Highway just north of Townsville.

At least two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have been dispatched from Ingham south to the accident scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they had received a call to the accident at 3.36 but emergency crews are yet to reach the scene of the accident.

All lanes on the highway have been blocked and long delays are expected.

MORE TO COME.

